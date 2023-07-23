Report: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his team physical, and he's expected to participate in training camp when it opens this week, ESPN reported Sunday

While playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury when he was sacked on the team's opening drive on Dec. 4 against the Miami Dolphins. He underwent surgery for the condition and couldn't be an active participant in voluntary OTAs.

Advertisement

But per ESPN, Garoppolo will not start camp on the physically unable to perform list, good news for a Raiders team that split with longtime quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason

Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $72.75-million deal with Las Vegas in March. Under terms of the deal, however, Garoppolo had to sign a waiver acknowledging that he understood the risks of playing on his surgically repaired left foot and wouldn't hold the team responsible for further injury,

Advertisement Advertisement

The quarterback room in Las Vegas behind Garoppolo consists of veteran Brian Hoyer, fourth-round draft pick Aidan O'Connell and Chase Garbers, in his second season.

Garoppolo, 31, left the 49ers after six seasons and multiple deep playoff runs together.

Advertisement

Garoppolo was the starting quarterback in San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LIV, where he passed for a touchdown and was intercepted twice in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. The Niners reached the NFC Championship game in the 2021 season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Since entering the league with the New England Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo has a 40-17 record as a starter in the regular season. He has totaled 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions with a 67.6 career completion percentage.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media