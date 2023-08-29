NFL

Report: Raiders trade DT Neil Farrell to Chiefs

By
Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State defensive lineman Neil Farrell (DL08) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Image: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly acquired defensive tackle Neil Farrell from the division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

ESPN reported that the Raiders received a sixth-round draft pick in exchange, although the draft year was not specified.

Farrell, a fourth-round pick by the Raiders out of LSU in 2022, gives the Chiefs some depth with All-Pro Chris Jones still holding out.

Farrell, who turns 25 on Sept. 9, appeared in nine games for Las Vegas last season and registered 12 tackles and two quarterback hits.

—Field Level Media