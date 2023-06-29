Report: Rams signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams are signing free agent cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, The Score reported Thursday

Witherspoon, 28, posted four interceptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers the past two seasons in limited duty. He played in just 13 combined games, starting seven. He had 11 passes defensed for the Steelers.

The Steelers released Witherspoon in mid-May after selecting two defensive backs in April's draft. The Steelers drafted CB Joey Porter Jr. in Round 2 and DB Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round.

Witherspoon has eight interceptions and 35 passes defensed in 60 career games (40 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers (2017-20) and Steelers. He was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft by San Francisco.

