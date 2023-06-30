Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Raptors bring back Jakob Poeltl on $80M agreement

By
Field Level Media
Apr 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) battle for a rebound during the second half of a NBA Play-In game at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors retained center Jakob Poeltl with a four-year, $80 million agreement, ESPN reported Friday

The deal isn't official until July 6 due to NBA free agency guidelines.

The Raptors acquired Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline in February and he averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots in 26 games (25 starts). He also is a strong interior defender

Overall, Poeltl averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 72 games (71 starts) last season.

Poeltl, 27, is in his second tour of duty with the Raptors. He was chosen ninth overall in the 2016 draft and played two seasons with the club before being traded to the Spurs in the summer of 2018 as part of the deal in which Toronto obtained Kawhi Leonard

The 7-foot-1 Poeltl has career averages of 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 488 games (235 starts) over seven seasons.

--Field Level Media