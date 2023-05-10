Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Raptors interview JJ Redick for coaching job

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 12, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick (17) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Center.
Apr 12, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick (17) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors interviewed 15-year NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick for their coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Wednesday

Watch
Who's the greater GOAT? Gretzky or Secretariat | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Shohei Ohtani the frontrunner for MLB MVP in 2023? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Redick, 38, met with franchise leaders in Toronto recently during the club's initial round of interviews to replace Nick Nurse, who was dismissed after a 41-41 season.

Advertisement

Other names who have been linked to the Raptors' wide-ranging coaching search include Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and NBA assistant coaches Kenny Atkinson, Charles Lee, Kevin Young, Mitch Johnson, Jordi Fernandez and Darko Rajakovic

Redick, a guard, averaged 12.8 points in 940 games with six NBA teams from 2006-21. The Orlando Magic drafted him with the No 11 overall pick in 2006 out of Duke, where he was a two-time ACC Player of the Year.

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media