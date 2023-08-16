Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to have foot surgery

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey will have foot surgery Wednesday and be sidelined for four to six weeks, multiple outlets reported.

The recovery timeline means the three-time Pro Bowl selection likely will miss at least the first two games of the regular season.

Humphrey, 27, started all 17 games last season and posted 71 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions.

He reportedly sustained the foot injury during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

Since being drafted in the first round (16th overall) by Baltimore in 2017, Humphrey has recorded 347 tackles, 71 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions in 90 games (72 starts).

Humphrey's absence opens the door for 2022 fourth-round picks Damarion Williams or Jalyn Armour-Davis to earn the starting cornerback slot opposite Rock Ya-Sin.

The Ravens kick off the regular season at home against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 before traveling to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

—Field Level Media