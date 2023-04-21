Report: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to sign tender

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, NFL Network reported Friday

The tender is worth $2.627 million for the 2023 season and Huntley, 25, will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Huntley has been working out at the team facilities and plans to throw with his teammates this weekend in Tampa, Fla., per the report.

Huntley was selected for the Pro Bowl Games last season after completing 75 of 112 passes for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts (2-2 record) for the Ravens. He rushed for 137 yards and one TD

Undrafted out of Utah in 2020, Huntley has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,754 yards with five TDs and seven picks in 15 career games (eight starts).

The signing of Huntley provides a little insurance for Baltimore as uncertainty continues to swirl around former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's future with the Ravens

Jackson continues to seek a long-term deal and has not signed the non-exclusive franchise tag that would pay him $32 million next season.

