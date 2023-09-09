NFL

Report: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) not likely to play

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is not expected to play in Sunday's opener against the visiting Houston Texans, NFL Network reported Saturday night.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 11:52AM
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 1:09PM

Andrews missed six practices recently and was limited in all three practices held by the Ravens this week.

Advertisement

Andrews led the team with 73 receptions, 847 yards and five TD catches in 2022 after posting massive numbers in 2021: 107-1,361-9. A third-round pick in 2018, Andrews has 336 career catches for 4,313 yards and 34 TDs in 77 games (33 starts).

Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was a full participant in Friday's practice and is without a game status designation. Same with offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) has been ruled out.

—Field Level Media