Report: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) not likely to play

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is not expected to play in Sunday's opener against the visiting Houston Texans, NFL Network reported Saturday night.

Andrews missed six practices recently and was limited in all three practices held by the Ravens this week.

Andrews led the team with 73 receptions, 847 yards and five TD catches in 2022 after posting massive numbers in 2021: 107-1,361-9. A third-round pick in 2018, Andrews has 336 career catches for 4,313 yards and 34 TDs in 77 games (33 starts).

Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was a full participant in Friday's practice and is without a game status designation. Same with offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) has been ruled out.

—Field Level Media