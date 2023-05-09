Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Rays finalizing deal with LHP Jake Diekman

By
Field Level Media
Apr 24, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jake Diekman (55) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre.
Image: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a deal with veteran left-hander Jake Diekman in the wake of losing Garrett Cleavinger, ESPN reported Tuesday

The Rays and Diekman, who was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, are expected to get a deal done in the next 48 hours, per the report

Diekman, 36, was 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 relief appearances with the White Sox this season. He's 25-30 with a 3.96 ERA in 612 career relief appearances with seven teams.

The Rays placed Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list Monday with a torn ACL that will reportedly require surgery and end his season

--Field Level Media