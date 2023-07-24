Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: RB Josh Jacobs hops flight out of Las Vegas

By
Field Level Media
January 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs boarded a flight out of Las Vegas on Monday and has no plans to return anytime soon, NFL Network reported.

Jacobs and the Raiders failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract by last week's deadline for franchise-tagged players, and he has not signed his $10.1 million franchise tender

Because he is not under contract, Jacobs will not be subject to any fines for not reporting when the Raiders open training camp this week

The Raiders did not pick up the fifth-year option on Jacobs' rookie contract a year ago. He responded by putting up 1,653 rushing yards on 340 touches (4.9 yards per attempt) and 12 touchdowns while starting all 17 games. He added 400 receiving yards to lead the league with 2,053 total yards from scrimmage

He was a first-team All-Pro and received his second Pro Bowl nod.

In 60 games (59 starts) since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Jacobs has rushed for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns

Without Jacobs, the Las Vegas ball-carriers include journeymen Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.

--Field Level Media