Report: RB Kareem Hunt leaves Indianapolis without contract

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt received an offer from the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network, but per the report, the sides did not come to an agreement on Wednesday.

NFL Network also reported that Hunt is being sought by other teams, including the New Orleans Saints, whom Hunt visited on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Before hosting Hunt, the Colts signed veteran free agent running back Kenyan Drake earlier this week and announced later on Wednesday that they had signed free agent running back Jason Huntley.

The Colts are without star Jonathan Taylor, who remains on the physically unable to perform list due to a lingering ankle injury. Taylor is also embroiled in a contract dispute with the Colts.

Advertisement Advertisement

In 49 games over the past four seasons in Cleveland, the 28-year-old Hunt produced 1,874 rushing yards, 973 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns. He was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in his first season when he led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards.

Huntley had 18 carries for 70 yards in six games with the Philadelphia Eagles (2020-21). The 25-year-old spent most of the 2022 season on the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media