Report: RB Kareem Hunt visits with Vikings

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt visited the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, NFL Network reported

Hunt, 28, appeared to have a deal with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week but left town without a contract

Advertisement

In 49 games over the past four seasons in Cleveland, Hunt produced 1,874 rushing yards, 973 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns. He was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in his first season when he led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards

The Vikings moved on from Dalvin Cook this offseason after four straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns

Advertisement Advertisement

Cook, who turned 28 on Thursday, had been set to earn $11 million before being released by Minnesota in June. The four-time Pro Bowl selection remains unsigned

Alexander Mattison was listed as the starting running back on the team's first official depth chart this week. His backups are Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride

Advertisement

A third-round pick by the Vikings in 2019, The 25-year-old Mattison has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns through 59 games (six starts)

--Field Level Medi