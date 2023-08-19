Report: Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck to return next week

Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck is reportedly ready to rejoin the team, two months after a line drive struck him in the face.

Houck will start Monday or Tuesday at Houston, MLB.com reported. He allowed one hit and no walks and struck out four in four scoreless innings Wednesday in his third and final rehab start at Triple-A Worcester.

Advertisement

Houck landed on the injured list after being struck under his right eye on a line drive by the New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka on June 16.

He sustained a facial fracture that later required surgery to insert a plate.

The 27-year-old was 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA through 13 starts before the injury.

Houck has a 12-15 record with nine saves and a 3.66 ERA in 66 career games (33 starts) since making his debut with the Red Sox in 2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media