Report: Rockets sign G Aaron Holiday to 1-year deal

The Houston Rockets signed free agent guard Aaron Holiday to a one-year contract, ESPN reported Thursday

Financial terms were not reported.

Holiday, 26, averaged 3.9 points and shot 40.9 percent from the 3-point line in 63 games (six starts) last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

He averages 6.6 points in 308 career games (62 starts) with the Indiana Pacers (2018-21), Washington Wizards (2021-22), Phoenix Suns (2022) and the Hawks.

