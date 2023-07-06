Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Rockets sign G Aaron Holiday to 1-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Mar 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday (3) directs traffic as he controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center.
Mar 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday (3) directs traffic as he controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center.
Image: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets signed free agent guard Aaron Holiday to a one-year contract, ESPN reported Thursday

Financial terms were not reported.

Holiday, 26, averaged 3.9 points and shot 40.9 percent from the 3-point line in 63 games (six starts) last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

He averages 6.6 points in 308 career games (62 starts) with the Indiana Pacers (2018-21), Washington Wizards (2021-22), Phoenix Suns (2022) and the Hawks.

--Field Level Media