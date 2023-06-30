Report: Rockies reinstating OF Kris Bryant from IL

The Colorado Rockies are reinstating outfielder Kris Bryant from the injured list Friday, the Denver Post reported

Bryant, 31, has been away from the Rockies since May 30 due to a foot injury. He is batting .263 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games this season

The 2016 National League MVP with the Chicago Cubs is in his second season with the Rockies and hasn't come close to meeting the expectations that accompany a seven-year, $182 million deal

Bryant played in just 42 games last season as he dealt with back and left foot injuries. The latter setback included a rough bout with plantar fasciitis that prevented him from playing after July 31.

The four-time All-Star reinjured his left foot on a foul ball during a May 30 game at Arizona.

Bryant is a career .279 hitter with 177 homers and 518 RBIs in 976 games with the Cubs (2015-21), San Francisco Giants (2021) and Rockies

--Field Level Media