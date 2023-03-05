Report: Rockies sign INF Mike Moustakas to minor-league deal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Colorado Rockies signed veteran infielder Mike Moustakas to a minor-league contract, MLB.com reported Sunday.

The report comes on the heels of Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers possibly requiring season-ending surgery for his dislocated shoulder.

Moustakas, 34, was released by the Cincinnati Reds in January. The three-time All-Star has played at first, second and third base during his 12 seasons in the majors.

Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games with the Reds last season. He has 203 homers, 635 RBIs and 1,165 hits in 1,315 games with the Kansas City Royals (2011-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19) and Reds.

A Gold Glove winner last season, Rodgers was hurt last week while diving for a ground ball in a Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz. A trainer had to pop his shoulder back into place on the field.

Rodgers, 26, batted .266 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 137 games in 2022.

He is batting .266 with 28 homers and 123 RBIs in 271 career games since being selected by the Rockies with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

--Field Level Media