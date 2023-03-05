Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Rockies sign INF Mike Moustakas to minor-league deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 21, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas (9) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park.
Aug 21, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas (9) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies signed veteran infielder Mike Moustakas to a minor-league contract, MLB.com reported Sunday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Nikola Jokić is your 2023 NBA MVP... right?
Friday 10:10AM
Five most terrible moments of the week
Wednesday 4:53PM

The report comes on the heels of Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers possibly requiring season-ending surgery for his dislocated shoulder.

Moustakas, 34, was released by the Cincinnati Reds in January. The three-time All-Star has played at first, second and third base during his 12 seasons in the majors.

Advertisement

Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games with the Reds last season. He has 203 homers, 635 RBIs and 1,165 hits in 1,315 games with the Kansas City Royals (2011-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19) and Reds.

A Gold Glove winner last season, Rodgers was hurt last week while diving for a ground ball in a Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz. A trainer had to pop his shoulder back into place on the field.

G/O Media may get a commission
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
5% off
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Bestseller
The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso at the perfect temperature.

Advertisement

Rodgers, 26, batted .266 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 137 games in 2022.

He is batting .266 with 28 homers and 123 RBIs in 271 career games since being selected by the Rockies with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BaseballMLB