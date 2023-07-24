Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Rockies trade RHP Pierce Johnson to Braves

By
Field Level Media
Jul 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson (36) delivers a pitch in the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies traded reliever Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for two pitching prospects, MLB Network reported Monday

The Rockies received right-handers Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon, ranked Nos. 10 and 26, respectively, among Atlanta's farmhands, per MLB Pipeline

Johnson, 32, is 1-5 with 13 saves and a 6.00 ERA in 43 appearances out of Colorado's bullpen this season. The right-hander has struck out 58 batters and walked 25 in 39 innings.

Johnson is 11-14 with a 4.48 ERA in 183 career games (two starts) with the Chicago Cubs (2017), San Francisco Giants (2018), San Diego Padres (2020-22) and Rockies

Vodnik, 23, is 3-1 with four saves and a 3.10 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season at Double-A Mississippi.

Gordon, 25, is 5-9 with a 5.86 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) with Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

--Field Level Media