Report: Royals INF Nicky Lopez (appendicitis) heads to IL

The Kansas City Royals are placing infielder Nicky Lopez on the injured list and calling up prospect Maikel Garcia, MLB.com reported Tuesday
Lopez, 28, is headed to the 10-day IL with appendicitis. He is batting .200 with seven RBIs through 24 games in his fifth season with the Royals
Garcia, 23, is Kansas City's No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder is hitting .242 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs in 24 games at Triple-A Omaha this season.
Garcia made his MLB debut with the Royals last season and batted .318 with two RBIs in nine games
--Field Level Media