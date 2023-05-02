Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Royals INF Nicky Lopez (appendicitis) heads to IL

By
Field Level Media
Apr 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) throws to first base during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals are placing infielder Nicky Lopez on the injured list and calling up prospect Maikel Garcia, MLB.com reported Tuesday

Lopez, 28, is headed to the 10-day IL with appendicitis. He is batting .200 with seven RBIs through 24 games in his fifth season with the Royals

Garcia, 23, is Kansas City's No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder is hitting .242 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs in 24 games at Triple-A Omaha this season.

Garcia made his MLB debut with the Royals last season and batted .318 with two RBIs in nine games

--Field Level Media