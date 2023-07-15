Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Royals P Josh Staumont to have surgery, likely done for '23

By
Field Level Media
May 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont (63) reacts as he leaves the field during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals right-hander Josh Staumont will undergo thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and likely will miss the rest of the season, MLB.com reported Saturday

Staumont, 29, went on the injured list on June 6 due to a neck strain and was sent to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

The Royals selected Staumont in the second round of the 2015 draft

Before the injury this season, Staumont had no decisions with a 5.40 ERA in 21 games (one start). He struck out 24 batters in 20 innings.

A member of the Royals since 2019, he has pitched in 169 games -- all but one in relief -- and has a 9-7 record with a 4.01 ERA and eight saves

--Field Level Media