Report: Saints signing TE Foster Moreau to 3-year, $12M deal

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Foster Moreau on a three-year, $12 million contract, according to his representatives

JL Sports confirmed details of the deal with ESPN on Wednesday, including $8 million in guarantees and up to $3 million in incentives.

Moreau, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Raiders, and he will be reunited in New Orleans with former Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr. Moreau stepped away from football in March after revealing his diagnosis with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

According to ESPN, the New Orleans native and former LSU player has received a positive prognosis for his cancer recovery and is planning to play in 2023.

Moreau recorded 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) with Las Vegas in 2022. In 61 career games (34 starts), he has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 scores. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

