Report: Saints to sign RB Kareem Hunt, LB Anthony Barr

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign running back Kareem Hunt and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, ESPN reported on Tuesday

The signings are contingent on both players passing their respective physicals

Questions arose surrounding the team's depth at running back after starter Alvin Kamara was suspended until Week 4 and Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles on Saturday

Hunt, the primary backup to Nick Chubb with the Cleveland Browns last season, is a former NFL rushing champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined Cleveland in 2019 and served an eight-game suspension for domestic violence. Hunt had 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns in 2022

The Saints have other options at the ready, including newcomer Jamaal Williams and third-round pick Kendre Miller

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hunt led the league with 1,327 yards and scored eight touchdowns as a rookie. He turned 28 on Sunday

Kamara was suspended for his role in a fight in Las Vegas, which fell under the umbrella of the NFL off-field conduct policy

Barr, 31, recorded 58 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries in 14 games (10 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys last season after playing his first eight seasons with Minnesota

He has 553 career tackles, 18.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and five interceptions in 112 games (108 starts) since the Vikings drafted him with the ninth overall pick in 2014

