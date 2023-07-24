Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Seahawks give edge Uchenna Nwosu 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) and linebacker Cody Barton (57) react against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After a career year in 2022, Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is signing a three-year extension worth up to $59 million, ESPN reported Monday

Nwosu's deal includes $32 million guaranteed, the report said.

Nwosu signed with Seattle after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft. With the Seahawks, he started all 17 games for the first time in his career, and put up career highs of 9.5 sacks, 66 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

In 79 career games (42 starts) between the Chargers and Seahawks, Nwosu has recorded 24.5 sacks, 198 tackles, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception

--Field Level Media