Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined until training camp, ESPN reported

Woolen injured his knee while walking on the practice field for OTAs last week. His surgery in Houston went as well as doctors could have hoped, per ESPN.

Woolen's six interceptions during his rookie season in 2022 tied him with Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit Lions/Philadelphia Eagles) for the league lead. Woolen returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.

Woolen, 24, also recorded 63 tackles and three fumble recoveries en route to being named to the Pro Bowl. He was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas-San Antonio.

--Field Level Media