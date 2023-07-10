Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Report: Sean Casey named Yankees hitting coach

Field Level Media
OCTOBER 1, 2013: Former Red Sean Casey and Reds third baseman Todd Frazier talk prior to a MLB Wild Card Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Image: Jeff Swinger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sean Casey, a three-time All-Star and 12-year major league veteran, will serve as the New York Yankees' hitting coach for the rest of the 2023 season, the New York Post reported Monday

On Sunday, the Yankees fired Dillon Lawson, who was named hitting coach in 2022. At the All-Star break, New York has a team batting average of .231, tied for 13th in the American League, and has more hits (690) than only the Oakland Athletics (673) in the AL

Casey, 49, played for five teams from 1997-2008, most notably the Cincinnati Reds (1998-2005). In Cincinnati, he was a longtime teammate of Yankees manager Aaron Boone

Casey had a career average of .302 in 1,405 games, with 322 doubles, 130 homers and 735 RBIs.

Most recently, Casey has worked as an analyst for MLB Network.

--Field Level Media