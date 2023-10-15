Report: Season-ending surgery possible for Colts' Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is considering shoulder surgery that would end his rookie season, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, sustained a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in the second quarter of last week's 23-16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Per the report, Richardson has seen multiple doctors to get their opinion, and some have said surgery is the best option to repair his throwing shoulder. The labrum in his shoulder is not torn.

The Colts put Richardson on injured reserve on Wednesday, requiring him to miss at least four games.

Richardson has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in four starts. He has also rushed 25 times for 136 yards and four scores.

Gardner Minshew has been elevated to the starting job in Richardson's absence and will lead the Colts (3-2) at the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) on Sunday.

—Field Level Media