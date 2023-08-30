Report: Second formal complaint filed against Rays SS Wander Franco

A second formal complaint has been filed against Wander Franco, claiming that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was involved in a relationship with a minor, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

The first complaint against Franco emerged on July 17. Per ESPN's report, another girl has now gone to the Dominican National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit, bringing forth allegations that Franco had a relationship with her when she was underage.

Advertisement

Although the girl has not spoken with authorities, a special prosecutor in the Dominican Republic is investigating the complaint, per the report.

The age of consent is 18 years old in the Dominican Republic. If someone over 18 engages in a sexual relationship with anyone under the age of consent, they can face criminal charges. ESPN is reporting that prosecutors are hoping to speak with Franco, who is 22 years old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Franco has not played since Aug. 12, and Major League Baseball placed him on paid administrative leave 10 days later while it conducts an investigation of its own.

The allegations came to light through social media posts of Franco and a girl that was supposedly a minor. Those posts surfaced on Aug. 13, the same day Franco was placed on the restricted list, where he remained until Aug. 21.

Advertisement

If Franco is to face punishment from the MLB, it will likely come following the conclusion of the prosecutor's criminal investigation, which is expected to last into this upcoming offseason, per ESPN.

MLB, the MLB Players Association and Jay Reisinger, Franco's United-States based lawyer, did not comment on the second formal complaint issued toward Franco.

Advertisement

Franco is in his third season with the Rays. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs through 112 games prior to landing on the restricted list.

—Field Level Media