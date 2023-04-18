Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Steelers targeting Rams WR Allen Robinson

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a deal to acquire wide receiver Allen Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported Tuesday

The Rams have granted the Steelers permission to give the 29-year-old veteran a physical exam, per the report

Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games in his first season with L.A. in 2022. He missed the last seven games with a foot injury that required surgery.

The Rams signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract in March 2022 that reportedly included $30.7 million guaranteed. His cap hit for the 2023 season is $18.55 million, according to Spotrac

He has 528 career catches for 6,748 yards and 43 TDs in 110 games (105 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-17), Chicago Bears (2018-21) and Rams

The Jaguars drafted Robinson in the second round in 2014 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2015 with a career-high 1,400 receiving yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown grabs. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in Chicago in 2019-20.

--Field Level Media