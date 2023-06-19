The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to sign veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, 93.7 The Fan reported Monday

Kwiatkoski, 30, recorded seven tackles in 12 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

The suburban Pittsburgh native was a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016.

Kwiatkoski has 293 tackles, seven sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions in 89 games (34 starts) with the Bears (2016-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Falcons.

--Field Level Media