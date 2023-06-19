The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to sign veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, 93.7 The Fan reported Monday
Watch
Retraction: The Oakland A's suck less than previously reported | Worst of the Week Countdown
Share
Kwiatkoski, 30, recorded seven tackles in 12 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season.
Advertisement
The suburban Pittsburgh native was a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016.
Kwiatkoski has 293 tackles, seven sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions in 89 games (34 starts) with the Bears (2016-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Falcons.
Advertisement
Advertisement
--Field Level Media