Report: Steelers trade OL Kendrick Green to Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly traded offensive lineman Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

NFL Network reported that the Steelers received a 2025 sixth-round draft pick in exchange.

Green, 24, was a third-round selection in 2021 and started 15 games at center during his rookie season.

He moved to guard last season after losing his starting spot to Mason Cole and was inactive for all 17 contests.

