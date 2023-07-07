Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Report: Suns acquire future 2nd-round picks from Grizzlies

Field Level Media
Apr 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Todd (14) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have picked up three second-round draft picks starting in 2025 after making a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported Thursday night.

The two other second-rounders will come in 2028 and 2029, according to the report, which cited league sources. The Suns spent all of their controllable selections through 2030 as they acquired Kevin Durant in February and Bradley Beal last month.

The Grizzlies are getting little-used forward Isaiah Todd, who appeared in 18 games with the Washington Wizards over his first two NBA seasons, and the option to swap first-round picks next year and in 2030, the report said.

--Field Level Media