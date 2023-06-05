The Phoenix Suns are adding former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale to the staff of new head coach Frank Vogel, ESPN reported Monday

The move comes one day after the Suns reportedly made Kevin Young the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA

Advertisement

The Suns were able to lure Fizdale out his front office role in Utah, due in part to his relationship with Vogel; Fizdale was an assistant to Vogel with the Lakers

Fizdale, who turns 49 this month, went 21-83 in parts of two seasons as head coach of the Knicks (2018-20) after going 50-51 in two seasons as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media