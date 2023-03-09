Report: Suns F Kevin Durant could miss rest of regular season

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant slipped out of the picture for the rest of the regular season due to an ankle sprain in pregame warmups Wednesday night.

The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that there is "concern" in the organization Durant could miss 4-6 weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. That timeframe covers the rest of the regular season, which ends April 9, and likely part of a first-round playoff series.

"He's out there working his tail off and he's getting ready for the game and he twists his ankle," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "So you can't get frustrated about that. It's life. I feel bad for him because he feels bad. I saw his face and I've been around him so many times, I know what he's feeling and I don't want him feeling that way at all."

Williams said further testing would be needed before the Suns share any plans or next steps with Durant.

Minutes prior to his scheduled home debut, Durant was scratched. He slipped on the court going up for a layup from the left side of the basket. Durant appeared to roll his left ankle but got up and finished his on-court work.

Torrey Craig entered the Suns' starting lineup and Phoenix dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101. But the focus was on when Durant might be able to play again.

"The city's been waiting on this," Suns guard Devin Booker said. "It's a big day. We'll reschedule the party. I'm sure they'll be back. The people that missed out on tonight, I tried to give them a little something to make it better."

Durant, 34, was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9 while he was sidelined due to a knee injury. He returned to action on March 1 and has played three games for Phoenix, posting averages of 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 69 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

In 42 games (all starts) with the Suns and Nets this season, Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Craig, 32, was averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 62 games (49 starts) entering Wednesday's game.

--Field Level Media

