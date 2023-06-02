The Phoenix Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as their next head coach, ESPN reported on Friday

Per the network, the Suns and Vogel are negotiating a long-term deal

The Suns fired coach Monty Williams after the team fell to the Denver Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference semifinals

Vogel will inherit a championship-level roster that features stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, among others.

Vogel, who turns 50 on June 21, guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA championship in 2019-20. He was fired by the Lakers following the 2021-22 season after missing the playoffs with a 33-49 record.

Vogel has a 431-389 mark after stays with the Indiana Pacers (2010-11 to 2015-16), Orlando Magic (2016-17 to 2017-18) and the Lakers (2019-20 to 2021-22).

--Field Level Media