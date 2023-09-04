Report: Texans part ways with DT Roy Lopez

The Houston Texans waived defensive tackle Roy Lopez off injured reserve, ESPN reported Monday.
Lopez, 26, started 29 of his 33 games with the Texans over the past two seasons.
The 2021 sixth-round draft pick posted 67 tackles (11 for loss) with two sacks and a fumble recovery.
The Texans waived him with an injury designation last week but he went unclaimed and reverted to their IR list.
Lopez, who had been battling a hamstring injury, will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed this time.
—Field Level Media