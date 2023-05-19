Linebacker Jacob Martin is returning to the Houston Texans on a one-year contract, NFL Network reported Friday
Martin, 27, played for the Texans from 2019-21 before splitting last season with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. He combined to total 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games in 2022
Martin had 78 tackles, 16.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 74 career games (15 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks, Texans, Broncos and Jets
