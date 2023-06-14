The Houston Texans and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins are in agreement on a two-year extension worth $23 million, ESPN reported Wednesday

The deal includes $20 million guaranteed, per the report.

Collins, 28, has played in 30 games (all starts) for the Texans the past two seasons

He has 165 tackles -- 38 for loss -- to go with 20.5 sacks and 58 quarterback hits in 103 career games (96 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys (2016-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and Texans

The Cowboys selected Collins in the third round of the 2016 draft.

