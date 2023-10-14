Report: Texans to activate WR Noah Brown off IR

Texans wide receiver Noah Brown is expected to be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints, according to a report Saturday from KPRC 2 in Houston.

Brown, 27, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 13 with a groin injury. On Wednesday, he was designated to return from IR, opening up a three-week window for Brown to practice with the team before being added to the 53-man roster.

Advertisement

Brown participated in three full practices this week.

He hasn't played in a game since he had three receptions for 20 yards in Week 1 at Baltimore. Brown played 52 snaps in the 25-9 loss to the Ravens.

Advertisement

Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown signed with the Texans as a free agent this past offseason. He had a career-best 43 receptions for 555 yards as the Cowboys' No. 2 wide receiver in 2022.

In total, Brown has 85 receptions for 1,000 yards in 67 games (18 starts) with the Cowboys and Texans.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media