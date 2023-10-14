NFL

Report: Texans to activate WR Noah Brown off IR

By
Field Level Media
Sep 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) gains yardage after a second quarter catch defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Ar Darius Washington (29) at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium.
Image: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Texans wide receiver Noah Brown is expected to be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints, according to a report Saturday from KPRC 2 in Houston.

Brown, 27, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 13 with a groin injury. On Wednesday, he was designated to return from IR, opening up a three-week window for Brown to practice with the team before being added to the 53-man roster.

Brown participated in three full practices this week.

He hasn't played in a game since he had three receptions for 20 yards in Week 1 at Baltimore. Brown played 52 snaps in the 25-9 loss to the Ravens.

Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown signed with the Texans as a free agent this past offseason. He had a career-best 43 receptions for 555 yards as the Cowboys' No. 2 wide receiver in 2022.

In total, Brown has 85 receptions for 1,000 yards in 67 games (18 starts) with the Cowboys and Texans.

—Field Level Media