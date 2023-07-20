Report: Thunder waive veteran F Rudy Gay

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forward Rudy Gay, The Athletic reported

The 17-year NBA veteran, who turns 37 in August, will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Gay averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 56 games off the Utah Jazz bench last season.

Advertisement

He has career averages of 15.8 points and 5.6 boards in 1,120 games with five teams.

Gay was traded from the Jazz to the Atlanta Hawks on July 7, then flipped to the Thunder on July 12

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media