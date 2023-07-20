Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Thunder waive veteran F Rudy Gay

Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) reacts to a play against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Vivint Arena.
Image: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forward Rudy Gay, The Athletic reported

The 17-year NBA veteran, who turns 37 in August, will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Gay averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 56 games off the Utah Jazz bench last season.

He has career averages of 15.8 points and 5.6 boards in 1,120 games with five teams.

Gay was traded from the Jazz to the Atlanta Hawks on July 7, then flipped to the Thunder on July 12

--Field Level Media