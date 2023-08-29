Report: Titans acquire K Nick Folk from Patriots

The Tennessee Titans acquired kicker Nick Folk from the New England Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The reported move comes one week after the Titans acquired Michael Badgley and released fellow kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff.
Folk, 38, made 32 of 37 field-goal attempts and 32 of 35 extra-point tries in 17 games last season for the Patriots.
He has drilled 353 of 426 field-goal attempts and 458 of 473 extra-point tries in 211 career games with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Patriots (2019-22).
—Field Level Media