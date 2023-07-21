Report: Titans S Kevin Byard agrees to restructured deal

All-Pro safety Kevin Byard reportedly agreed to a restructured deal with the Tennessee Titans on Friday

NFL Network said his $14.1 million base salary for 2023 will be reduced to $11 million, with a chance to earn the money back via incentives.

Advertisement

The move presumably frees up cap space to help sign free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Byard, 29, signed a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019 and carries a $1.6 million cap hit this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has never missed a game since the Titans drafted him in the third round in 2016. He earned All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2021

Byard has recorded 27 interceptions and 627 tackles in 114 career games (105 starts). He picked off four passes and registered 108 tackles in 17 starts last season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media