Tom Brady is in "deep discussions" with the Las Vegas Raiders to join the team's ownership group, ESPN reported on Friday

The stake would allow the seven-time Super Bowl champion to become a limited partner with the Raiders. Talks have been ongoing "for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution," per the report

The Raiders are owned by Mark Davis

Brady, 45, already holds a stake in another one of Davis' teams, the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Any agreement between Brady and Davis on the NFL side would have to be approved by at least 24 owners in the league.

Brady's 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports reportedly would be unaffected by an investment with the Raiders, per reports

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 after 23 seasons.

A three-time league MVP, Brady set NFL records for wins by a quarterback (251), Super Bowl wins, passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649) during his career with the New England Patriots (2000-19) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22).

--Field Level Media