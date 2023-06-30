Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Trail Blazers waiving F Trendon Watford

By
Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) reacts during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Image: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to waive forward Trendon Watford, ESPN reported Friday

Watford, 22, averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 62 games (12 starts) in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-9 Watford becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2021, Watford averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 boards in 48 games (10 starts) as a 2021-22 rookie.

--Field Level Media