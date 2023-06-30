Report: Trail Blazers waiving F Trendon Watford

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to waive forward Trendon Watford, ESPN reported Friday

Watford, 22, averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 62 games (12 starts) in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-9 Watford becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2021, Watford averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 boards in 48 games (10 starts) as a 2021-22 rookie.

--Field Level Media