Report: Trevor Bauer to pitch in Japan in 2023

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer has signed a contract to play for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, per a report Monday.

The Japan-based website Sanspo.com reported the deal is for one year and $4 million plus incentives.

Bauer, 32, was granted his unconditional release by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12 after clearing waivers, making him a free agent. There apparently were no takers in the major leagues, however.

Advertisement

He last pitched June 28, 2021, before allegations of sexual assault surfaced. He was placed on paid leave amid a Major League Baseball investigation, and he ultimately received a record suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

The Dodgers still owe Bauer the remaining $22.5 million on his contract.

Following the investigation, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer for two full seasons last April over allegations made by a woman who claimed Bauer sexually assaulted her over two encounters. Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges in the case.

Advertisement

On Dec. 22 a neutral arbitrator reinstated Bauer, reducing his punishment from 324 games to 194 -- covering 144 games he was suspended for in 2022 and another 50 games of docked pay this coming season. Bauer was eligible to pitch immediately in 2023.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers after winning the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds.

Advertisement

In his only season with the Dodgers, he finished 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts in 2021.

An All-Star in 2018, Bauer owns an 83-69 record with a 3.79 ERA in 222 career appearances (212 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then-Cleveland Indians, Reds and Dodgers.

Advertisement

According to Monday's report, the BayStars made the offer to Bauer after a careful investigation and discussions.

--Field Level Media