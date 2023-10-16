Report: Trevor Lawrence (knee) day-to-day

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence avoided a serious knee injury and is considered day-to-day on a short week, NFL Network reported Monday.

Lawrence will have an MRI on Monday, per the report, and the hope is that he'll be able to play on Thursday night when the Jaguars (4-2) visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3).

He sustained the injury late in Sunday's 37-20 home victory against the Indianapolis Colts, saying afterward his left knee was a "little bruised."

Lawrence was injured when sacked by Samson Ebukam with 3:04 left in the contest. He reached for the knee after being tackled, was gimpy walking off the field and was examined on the sidelines.

He said postgame he felt "discomfort" in the knee when he hit the ground. He played all but three snaps, the kneel-downs at the end.

Lawrence was 20-of-30 passing for 181 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the AFC South-leading Jaguars.

Lawrence, 24, has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions through six starts this season.

—Field Level Media