NFL

Report: Trevor Lawrence (knee) day-to-day

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out to scramble during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Jaguars ended the first half with a 21 to 6 lead and won with a final score of 37 to 20.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out to scramble during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Jaguars ended the first half with a 21 to 6 lead and won with a final score of 37 to 20.
Image: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence avoided a serious knee injury and is considered day-to-day on a short week, NFL Network reported Monday.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Lawrence will have an MRI on Monday, per the report, and the hope is that he'll be able to play on Thursday night when the Jaguars (4-2) visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3).

Advertisement

He sustained the injury late in Sunday's 37-20 home victory against the Indianapolis Colts, saying afterward his left knee was a "little bruised."

Advertisement

Lawrence was injured when sacked by Samson Ebukam with 3:04 left in the contest. He reached for the knee after being tackled, was gimpy walking off the field and was examined on the sidelines.

Advertisement

He said postgame he felt "discomfort" in the knee when he hit the ground. He played all but three snaps, the kneel-downs at the end.

Lawrence was 20-of-30 passing for 181 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the AFC South-leading Jaguars.

Advertisement

Lawrence, 24, has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions through six starts this season.

—Field Level Media