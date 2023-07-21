Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Veteran CB Ronald Darby works out for Texans

By
Field Level Media
Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (23) gestures during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran cornerback Ronald Darby is working out with the Houston Texans on Friday, NFL Network reported

The 29-year-old free agent played the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Darby recorded 14 tackles in five starts last season before sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee on Oct. 6.

He has eight interceptions, 90 passes defensed and 373 tackles in 89 games (88 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19), Washington franchise (2020) and Denver.

The Bills drafted him in the second round out of Florida State in 2015 and he won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

--Field Level Media