Report: Vikings sign free agent LB Tanner Vallejo

The Minnesota Vikings signed free agent linebacker Tanner Vallejo, NFL Network reported Sunday
Vallejo, a noted performer on special teams, declared free agency in March after playing three-plus seasons with the Arizona Cardinals
A sixth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017, the 28-year-old has 114 tackles over 82 career games (eight starts) with the Bills (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Washington (2019) and the Cardinals. He has three forced fumbles, including one last season, and recorded 2.5 sacks
Vallejo was on the field for 82 percent of the Cardinals' special-teams snaps last season, and participated in 859 special-teams snaps with Arizona over 45 games going back to 2019
Field Level Medi