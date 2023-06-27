Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo declining player option to become FA

Field Level Media
May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Donte DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option and become a free agent, ESPN reported Tuesday

The maneuver will make DiVincenzo a free agent when the negotiating window opens Friday night.

DiVincenzo, 26, averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his one season with the Warriors. He started 36 of 72 games played

DiVincenzo made a career-high 150 3-pointers last season and has connected on 460 over his five-year career.

Overall, he has averages of 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 273 games (127 starts) over five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks (2018-22), Sacramento Kings and Warriors

DiVincenzo was a first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2018 draft by the Bucks. He was part of two NCAA championship teams during his three seasons at Villanova.

--Field Level Media