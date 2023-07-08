Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Warriors sign F Dario Saric to one-year deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Apr 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Image: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors continued their offseason roster retooling, signing free agent forward Dario Saric

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Saric's agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball, told ESPN on Saturday morning that Saric's deal is for one year. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-10 Croatian is entering his seventh NBA season. He did not play in 2020-21 because of an ACL injury.

Saric divided time last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 57 games (12 starts).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, Saric has played in 413 games (217 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Suns and Thunder. He has averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

This offseason, the Warriors have added veteran point guard Chris Paul in a trade, sending guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange. They re-signed forward Draymond Green and declined the option on guard Donte DiVincenzo

--Field Level Media