Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Warriors target next week for Stephen Curry's return

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) confers with injured teammate Stephen Curry during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.
Feb 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) confers with injured teammate Stephen Curry during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.
Image: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are optimistic that Stephen Curry will return during next week's three-game road trip, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
What is the least important NFL Combine drill?
Yesterday
"Woody Harrelson is underrated" | Champions director Bobby Farrelly's favorite sports movies
Tuesday 4:09PM

Curry, who turns 35 on March 14, has been sidelined since sustaining injuries to his lower left leg in a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4. The Warriors are 5-4 in his absence, including three straight wins.

The team provided an update Wednesday, saying Curry is making "good progress" and has been cleared to scrimmage for the first time since suffering partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane.

Advertisement

"Curry's return-to-play will be based on his continued progress and response to full practice and scrimmages after missing nearly a month of game action," the Warriors said.

Golden State's trip begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, followed by games Tuesday in Oklahoma City and March 9 in Memphis.

G/O Media may get a commission
Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike
47% Off
Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike

Work it
This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too.

Advertisement

Curry is contributing 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. The point guard was named to his ninth All-Star team but was unable to participate in the Feb. 19 showcase in Salt Lake City.

A four-time NBA champion and two-time league Most Valuable Player, Curry owns career averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds. He is the NBA's all-time leader with 3,302 career 3-point field goals in the regular season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA