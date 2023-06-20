Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma declined his $13 million player option and will hit the free-agent market, ESPN reported Tuesday

The move was expected. A return to the Wizards on a new deal also is a possibility, per the report

Regardless, Kuzma will be one of hottest free agents on the market. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 21.2 points in 64 starts this past season, his second in D.C. He also pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game and collected 3.7 assists.

He averages 16.5 points and 6.4 boards in 406 career games (276 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-21) and Wizards

Kuzma was selected No. 27 overall in 2017 and then dealt to the Lakers in a draft-night trade that saw D'Angelo Russell go to the Brooklyn Nets.

He was dealt to the Wizards in August 2021 in the five-team trade that was highlighted by Russell Westbrook going to the Lakers

The Wizards are evolving under the direction of new president Michael Winger, who just dealt Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns

--Field Level Media